Beatles legend Ringo Starr has said he supports Brexit because “to be in control of your country is a good move”.

The percussionist for the best-selling band of all time also called on the Government to “get on with it” and deliver the will of the people.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newsnight programme, he said: “The people voted and, you know, they have to get on with it.

“Suddenly, it’s like, ‘Oh, well, we don’t like that vote.’ What do you mean you don’t like that vote?” he demanded.

“You had the vote, this is what won, let’s get on with it.”

He claimed he did not vote in the referendum as he was abroad at the time of the Brexit poll, but when asked about his personal position, he said:

“I would have voted for Brexit. Yeah, I would have voted to get out — but don’t tell Bob Geldof!”

Bob Geldof, a singer from the same era, was a noisy opponent of Brexit, infamous for his leading role in the ‘Battle of the Thames’, when he attacked fishermen campaigning to revive their industry.

When asked why he backed Brexit, Mr. Starr’s reasoning was simple: “Well, because I think it’s a great move. I think, you know, to be in control of your own country is a great move.”

Starr made similar comments in August 2016, when he said the European was “in shambles, and we’re all stuck with people who want to make arrangements for their own country and don’t think for the other countries. Britain should be out and get back on its own feet.”

The only other living Beatle, Paul McCartney, has not expressed a clear position on tBrexit. A few days after the poll, he said he was “very confused” about the issue and did not vote.

Speaking to the Washington Post on June 28, 2016, Mr. McCartney said: “I was actually doing concerts and I physically couldn’t get to it … even if I had have been able to, I was so confused.”

McCartney said he had leaned slightly towards “the Remain side, because people like the Governor of the Bank of England, a lot of financial experts, were saying that” — although the Bank’s predictions that a Leave vote would trigger a downturn later proved badly wrong, with chief economist Andrew Haldane having to admit they were a “Michael fish moment”.