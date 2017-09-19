Two Afghans Arrested for Raping 16-Year-Old on German City Street

Two Afghan asylum seekers were arrested for the brutal rape, and a third for attempted rape, of a 16-year-old girl in the Bavarian town of Höhenkirchen-Siegertsbrunn just south of Munich.

The pair of asylum seekers, aged 27 and 17, are said to have met the girl on Friday night along with others who gathered in front of a local asylum shelter. The pair, along with an 18-year-old Afghan male, walked the girl to a nearby train station where the 27-year-old and 17-year-old took turns raping her, Der Spiegel reports.

The 18-year-old Afghan asylum seeker also attempted to rape the girl but before he could a local resident appeared and scared the three migrants away.

Shortly after the incident, police engaged in a major search for the suspects deploying a helicopter on the scene. The men were arrested shortly thereafter.

The 16-year-old victim of the attack suffered injuries but was not hospitalised as a result of the assault.

The rape is the latest in Bavaria after a number of high-profile sex attacks in the last several months. Last month, a 47-year-old from Afghanistan was sentenced to a 15-month suspended term by a court in Augsburg after he was found guilty of sexually abusing multiple children, some of which were as young as five.

Earlier this month, a failed asylum seeker from Nigeria was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman who was out jogging in a park near the Simssee lake in the city of Rosenheim. After chatting with the woman briefly, the 34-year-old asylum seeker is said to have dragged the woman to the ground where he sexually abused her.

The number of asylum seeker rape attacks has increased by 91 per cent this year according to statistics from the Bavarian government. Despite making up a small segment of the overall population, asylum seekers were responsible for almost one in every five cases of rape.