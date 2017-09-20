UK PM May Dings Trump at U.N. General Assembly: Backs Paris Agreement, Lectures on Refugees

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May used her United Nations General Assembly speech today to rail against President Trump, and indeed the same values and ideas that propelled the British public to vote for Brexit in 2016.

In typically bizarre and philosophically bunk form, Mrs. May proved again why she is scarcely the leader to take Britain into a post-Brexit world, and indeed why she has no business leading the Conservative Party.

Just days after the terror-linked arrests of refugees from across the Muslim world in her own country, she lectured on immigration, potentially alienating Britain’s best ally in a post-Brexit world: President Trump and the U.S. government:

Many [migrants] are refugees fleeing conflict and persecution. Others, economic migrants, prepared to risk everything on perilous sea crossings in the desperate search for a better life for themselves and their children. Through this migration we also see the challenges of economic inequality between countries and within them…

Sharper words — extolling the virtues of liberalism and neoliberal extremism which were roundly rejected by Britain and America in 2016 — were saved for a thinly veiled attack on the U.S. administration:

This inequality, together with weaknesses in the global trading system, threatens to undermine support for the forces of liberalism and free trade that have done so much to propel global growth. And it is pushing some countries towards protectionism in the belief that this best defends the interests of their own people.

She, supposedly a ‘conservative’, took aim at the U.S. President for pulling his nation out of the costly Paris agreement on climate change:

I believe that the only way for us to respond to this vast array of challenges is to come together and defend the international order that we have worked so hard to create and the values by which we stand. For it is the fundamental values that we share, values of fairness, justice and human rights, that have created the common cause between nations to act together in our shared interest and form the multilateral system. And it is this rules-based system which we have developed, including the institutions, the international frameworks of free and fair trade, agreements such as the Paris Climate Accord and laws and conventions like the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which enables the global cooperation through which we can protect those values.

She gloated over unpopular domestic policies — such as Britain’s commitment to give away 0.7 or its Gross National Income in foreign aid — but at least expressed some remorse for the people dead and injured in terror attacks under her watch:

When terrorists struck London and Manchester this year, the world saw our cities come together in defiance. Our parliament carries on. Ariana Grande came back to Manchester and sang again. London Bridge is bustling with people. Our communities came together at the Finsbury Park mosque in North London. And Londoners got back on the Tube. The terrorists did not win, for we will never let anyone destroy our way of life.

For Mrs. May it appears more important that Ariana Grande sings again than to stop the attacks that left people without loved ones, or indeed their own lives.

Instead of naming victims of terrorism in the UK, the British Prime Minister used her time on the world stage to lament the murder of the former Pakistani, socialist Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Of course, no mention of Islamic terrorism, no talk of the Brexit boom being experienced by Britain, nor any invitations to the rest of the world to join the fight for national sovereignty, or engage in trade talks with Britain before or after the Article 50 process.

Once again — against a backdrop of Conservative Party leadership speculation — Theresa May proved she has no business running a Brexit Britain.

Raheem Kassam is the Editor in Chief of Breitbart London