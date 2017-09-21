Sixth Arrest Made by London Police in Parsons Green Bomb Investigation — Arrests Made at ‘Refugee Housing’

London’s Metropolitan Police announced the sixth arrest in the course of their Parsons Green bombing investigation Thursday morning, with a man taken into custody in South London.

The force said in a press release that the sixth suspect had been arrested shortly after midnight in Thornton Heath, South London, and taken under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

The arrest came as it emerged a number of those arrested so far in the investigation had been taken by police while staying at a “half way house for refugees” in South Wales, as reported by the Daily Mail.

All of the 30 individuals who were admitted to hospital Friday after the improvised explosive device detonated on a London train carriage have now been discharged. While not life-threatening, the injuries incurred included flash burns from the blast, and hurts sustained during the stampede to get away from the area.

So far three men, aged 25, 30 and 48, have been arrested in Wales, and a 21-year-old who has been named in some reports as Syrian migrant Yahyah Farroukh – was arrested in West London. The first man arrested was an 18-year-old Iraqi who is thought to have been referred to a deradicalization programme before the attack.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met Counter Terrorism Command, said of the latest arrest: “This continues to be a fast-moving investigation. A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday.

“We now have six males in custody and searches are continuing at five addresses. Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack.”

“We are asking the public to look out for anything that seems out of place, unusual or just doesn’t seem to fit in with day-to-day life. It may be nothing, but if you see or hear anything that could be terrorist-related, trust your instincts, then act, and call us.”