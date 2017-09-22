Uber Loses Licence to Operate in London as Not ‘Fit and Proper’

The American taxi-hailing app that has revolutionised getting around London among a number of other cities across the globe has been refused a new licence to operate in the city by public transport body Transport for London (TfL).

The company’s private hire licence will expire on September 30th but they have 21 days to appeal the decision, and will be permitted to continue operating during that process.

In a statement from TfL said they were not satisfied that Uber is “fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence”.

The body said the company showed defects in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences, obtaining medical certificates on the health of its drivers, and of blocking investigations into the company.

Uber has confirmed they would be challenging the ruling.

London’s local paper the Evening Standard reports over three million customers and 40,000 minicab drivers employed by Uber will be impacted by the ruling.

The ruling follows years of protests and campaigns against Uber by interest groups, including the drivers of traditional London black cab drivers who claim the entry of the company into the market have damaged their business. There have been longstanding concerns over the safety of passengers in Uber rides, including over sexual assault by drivers.

A number of European cities have banned Uber in the past. Breitbart London reported in April after an Italian court ruled against the company, bowing to pressure from the powerful taxi lobby in the country.