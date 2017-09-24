Migrant Ikea Killer Demands Permission to Leave Prison So He Can Visit McDonald’s

Failed Eritrean asylum seeker Abraham Ukbagabir, who murdered a woman and her son in an Ikea in Västerås, Sweden, is now demanding he be let out of prison temporarily so he can visit McDonald’s and do some shopping.

Mr. Ukbagabir is currently serving his life sentence for the double murder at a prison in Södertälje. He applied for a permit which allows prisoners to leave the prison on a temporary basis saying that he was interested in going shopping for new trainers and said he missed eating at McDonald’s and Burger King, but the hearing denied his request, Göteborgs-Posten reports.

The Swedish Criminal Service based their decision on a number of factors including the serious, heinous nature of the crime Mr. Ukbagabir committed.

In 2015, Ukbagabir entered an Ikea where he found a kitchen knife in the kitchen supplies area and then proceeded to stab to death a 55-year-old woman and her 28-year-old son in a random attack and then attempted to commit suicide afterwards. The event took place hours after the Swedish migration bureau informed the Eritrean that his asylum application had been rejected, and he subsequently admitted during the trial that the attack was in revenge for the decision.

Despite confessing to the crime, the migrant claimed he never meant to kill the pair. After being found guilty in court, he was sent to prison where he was abused and beaten by fellow inmates. Ukbagabir was moved to several different prisons because of the constant threats to his safety.

At one point, Ukbagabir demanded to serve the rest of his sentence in his native Eritrea because of the threats and abuse, though the request was denied by a Swedish court. Once his sentence is served, Ukbagabir is scheduled to be deported back to Eritrea with no possibility of reentering Sweden.

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old failed asylum seeker made headlines in Sweden after making an appeal to claim compensation due to the number of disparaging social media posts about him on Facebook.

According to reports, an unnamed man was charged with libel for posting a comment saying: “He is supposed to be dead, not just injured.”