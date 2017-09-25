Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon has praised Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam’s first book, describing it as one of the best releases of the summer.

Mr. Bannon, who has returned as Breitbart Executive Chairman, also said the book was “brilliant” and urged people to read No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You.

advertisement

“By the way, if you haven’t had the chance, Raheem’s book, I think is one of the best books of the summer. Its a summer [when] a lot of terrific books have come out,” he explained.

The two men were speaking on Breitbart’s SiriusXM radio show, discussing how an attempt to criminalize so-called “Islamophobia” in Canada could have made it difficult to publish the book there.

“Could it get published in Canada, if that law was passed?” asked Mr. Bannon in reference to the Motion 103 bill.

“No,” replied Mr. Kassam. “No, I don’t think it could even get published in the United Kingdom at this point without somebody bringing me to court over it.”

“The book is so forthright about the problems that we’re facing,” he said.

“By the way, here’s the thing, it sold a ton of copies, it went on the publisher’s weekly bestseller list, I know all the opposition have read it – why haven’t there been any hit pieces against me for it?” Mr. Kassam asked.

“Because it’s all true. They can’t pick any of these things apart,” he said.

The book, which was published by Regnery on August 14th, is available on Amazon, as well as through Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, and iBooks/iTunes,

It peaked on a number of bestseller lists on Amazon.com, including terrorism where it took the top two spots with the hardcover and eBook editions, #1 in political radicalism, and #1 in Islamic law.

The book also hit Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list, which according to the global retailer is a summary of “Our biggest gainers in sales rank over the past 24 hours”.