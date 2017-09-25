Katie Hopkins Slams Remainiacs: ‘We Said No To the EU Penis’

British broadcaster and commentator Katie Hopkins coined an interesting analogy for disagreements over the degree to which Britain should withdraw from the European Union, comparing the continental power bloc to a penis.

Explaining that political experts were overcomplicating the Brexit process and that ordinary voters had seen the choice over whether Britain should remain in the European Union or not in the black and white terms it was presented in the referendum question, Hopkins remarked: “the average punter thought when they put their cross against ‘leave’, out would mean out.

“Leave won! But that turned out to be the last answer for this lot, and since then every last bit of jiggery-pokery has been used to get the answer London really wanted.”

“If the constant campaigning against leave weren’t enough, Kier Starmer with his commitment to keeping Britain in the single market and the customs union came along.

“Out is the opposite of in. Difficult? Let me make this sexual — think of a penis. When it’s in, you can feel it, usually! When it’s out, you can’t.”

IN is different to OUT. Think of the EU like a penis. When it's in you know. pic.twitter.com/WkjnhLqTiU — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) September 25, 2017

Continuing the sexual analogy and using the simple binary concept of consent in sexual relationships, Hopkins remarked: “So when we’re in Europe, we’re in the single market and accepting free movement of people into your ‘private space’. When you’re out, you don’t.

“I’m a girl, and I know about this consent lark. Whatever you think we voted for Keir, we didn’t say yes to more people when we weren’t expecting them. We said no to the penis.”

Hopkin’s illustrative remarks came as Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer took the stage at the party conference in Brighton and said he wanted to “take charge” of the Brexit negotiations and make sure that Britain remaining in the single market and customs union remained an option “on the table”.

The suggestion runs counter to many common conceptions of what Brexit will mean, which is normally interpreted as Britian no longer being subject to European diktats.

The UK would be unable to form its own trade deals or control its borders inside these EU institutions, and many Brexit supporters have argued such an outcome would be a betrayal of last year’s referendum result.