Anti-Semite Shouted ‘We Will Wipe You Out’ at Worshippers Outside Synagogue

A man who shouted anti-Semitic abuse at Jewish people on their way to a London synagogue has been found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment and of using threatening behaviour.

Thirty-two-year-old Glenn Okafor screamed “f*** you Jewish people”, “we will wipe you out” and other abuse at Jewish people marking the Sabbath day in Stamford Hill, East London, earlier this year, Stratford Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutor Ghulam Humayun said the defendant, who was walking through an area home to several synagogues, also told a group of congregants: “You lot should go back to your own country.”

Hershel Stroh, who was on his way to synagogue at about 9.15am on March 4th, said he saw a black man surrounded by around 20 people who was “shouting, screaming” and making comments including “f*** the Jewish people”.

Okafor told worshippers: “We will sort you out. I have friends. I’ll be back tomorrow. We will wipe you out.”

Mr. Stroh, other members of the community, and Stamford Hill Shomrim (a Jewish voluntary neighbourhood security patrol), followed Okafor and another man whilst police were called.

The community member told the court: “He just wanted to cause terror and scare people and he was ready to attack people. If it was not for us and the security he would have attacked someone.”

He added: “I was very, very scared for myself and the whole community.”

Another worshipper on his way to synagogue, Alexander Gluck, said he was approached by Okafor who made “some really aggressive” comments.

He said Okafor told him “we are the real Jews” and threatened: “I’ll wipe you out.”

The defence claimed the defendant had been engaging in a “theological debate” with the local Jewish community and had not made racist comments.

He was found guilty of two counts of two counts of racially or religiously aggravated harassment and two counts of using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause alarm. He will be sentenced on Friday.

Breitbart Jerusalem reported that statistics released by Stamford Hill Shomrim reveal that anti-Semitic attacks against London’s Orthodox Jews occur on a daily basis including verbal abuse, physical assault, criminal damage, threats of violence, and threats to kill.

