431 Police Officers Hurt in Catalonia Clashes

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry says that 431 National Police and Civil Guard agents suffered wounds or bruising during violent clashes with civilians in Catalonia.

The ministry says that 39 officers received immediate treatment but none was hospitalized. The remaining 392 suffered minor injuries and bruises resulting from kicks, bites and scratches.

The ministry had previously reported 33 as the number of officers injured.

More than 890 civilians were treated for injuries, most of them not serious, according to Catalan regional health authorities.

Police using batons and firing rubber bullets cleared protesters hoping to vote in Sunday’s disputed referendum on the northeastern region’s independence from Spain.