Austrian Police Find 18 Migrants in Back of Truck

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police say they have arrested a Bulgarian national after 18 migrants were found in the back of his truck during a search on the border with Hungary.

A police statement issued Thursday says the migrants originate from Iraq and the Palestinian territories and comprise 10 men, three women and five children.

The truck was searched Monday at the Nickelsdorf crossing with Hungary — the border point that saw a huge influx of migrants heading for prosperous EU nations before states along the so-called West Balkans route originating from Greece massively increased controls and surveillance last year.

The suspect faces charges of human trafficking. He remains unidentified in keeping with Austrian privacy laws.