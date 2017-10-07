Large numbers of police and other emergency vehicles are attending an incident outside the landmark and top tourist destination the Natural History Museum in London Saturday afternoon, as reports state a vehicle mounted the pavement.

Eyewitnesses to the scene outside the renowned Kensington Museum on exhibition road Saturday reported seeing large numbers of police cars and armed police on Exhibition Road, with injured people being put into ambulances.

There has been one arrest of a male and police say “Enquiries to establish the circumstances and motive are underway.”

Video footage taken by purported eye-witnesses and uploaded to microblogging platform Twitter shows the apparent carnage around the world-famous museum immediately after the incident, with debris scattered across the floor, and four men pinning another to the ground, in an apparent citizen’s arrest.

A police statement released shortly after the incident stated the force had been called at 1421 and that they believed “a number of pedestrians have been injured”.

Although no indication has been made over the potential motive for the incident, or whether it was an accident, police have set up a significant exclusion area around the Natural History Museum and deployed large numbers of officers, including armed response officers, which suggests it may not have been a road traffic incident.

Whether this incident was an accident or not, London, the United Kingdom, and other European cities remain on high alert after a succession of deadly automobile attacks in recent years. London has seen three vehicle ramming killings in 2017, including the March Westminster attack in which five were killed, the June London Bridge attack in which eight were killed, and the June Finsbury Park in which one died.

This story is developing