Farage Tells Hillary Clinton to ‘Stop Whinging’ After She Demeans Brexit Voters

Failed U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has attacked Brexit voters, claiming they fell for a “horrible lie” and voted against “modern Britain” because of small-town concerns.

The former first lady also blamed her electoral loss on the e-mail scandal, alleged Russian influence, and host of other factors in an interview with The Sunday Times to promote her new book.

Speaking about the European Union (EU) referendum’s relationship to the U.S. presidential election, she said: “Brexit should have been a bigger alarm than it was.”

Adding: “It was some of the same people working for Trump, advocating for him.

“They thought, ‘Hey, we’ve got this figured out, just tell a really horrible lie over and over again, keep people off balance and make them think that this will, if not make their lives better, make them feel better.’

“They voted against modern Britain and the EU, believing that somehow this would be good for their small village. It made no sense.

“The same thing played out in my race, but I didn’t think we were so vulnerable. But it turned out we were wrong — in part because the Russians played a much bigger role.”

Nigel responds to Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton says she hates Nigel Farage, Nigel tells her to stop whinging Posted by LBC on Sunday, 8 October 2017

The Brexit supporters (“they”) who she refers to include ‘Mr. Brexit’ Nigel Farage, who also backed the Trump campaign, and was spoken about “in disgust” by Mrs. Clinton, according to the interviewer.

“He came to the U.S. to campaign for Trump and spent half of his remarks insulting me in a very personal way and talking about Trump as the alpha male, the silver-backed gorilla.

“Think of those images and what that says about what’s acceptable and what’s not.”

Mr. Fagage responded to the comments on his LBC radio show, saying Mrs. Clinton should rename her forthcoming book “The Great Big Whinge”.

Mocking claims in the book about why the Democrats lost the election, he said, “and none of it’s her fault… in fact, she has never, ever got anything wrong in her entire life.”