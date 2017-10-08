BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Organizers say that 930,000 people have marched in Barcelona on Sunday to protest the Catalan government’s push for secession from Spain.

Many from other parts of Spain joined the Barcelona march, which was organized by pro-union grassroots group Societat Civil Catalana under the slogan “Let’s recover our common sense!”

advertisement

Barcelona police said 350,000 took part in Sunday’s march.

The show of force by pro-union groups comes a week after the Catalan government went ahead and held a referendum on secession that Spain’s top court had suspended and the Spanish government said was illegal. The “Yes” side won with 90 percent with less than half the electorate polled.