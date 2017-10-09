Government Research Reveals Pakistani Women in Britain Are ‘Shockingly Badly Integrated’

The Government is set to publish a ‘disparity audit’ which reveals that Pakistani women in Britain are “shockingly badly integrated” and “living in an entirely different society”.

The Cabinet Office research, which will be officially published on October 10th, was intended to examine disparities in the experiences of different ethnic groups in Britain, and looks as though it will deal a serious blow to the policies of mass immigration and of state-sponsored multiculturalism under successive governments.

advertisement

“It’s very shocking,” a source close to the Cabinet Office told The Sunday Times. “Other communities have integrated very well but the audit shows that Pakistani women who don’t speak English or go out to work are living in an entirely different society and are shockingly badly integrated.”

UK statistics show one in three babies born in 2016 had at least one parent born abroad. https://t.co/UagygEmKxT — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) August 24, 2017

The utter dependence of some Muslim women in Britain on their husbands has led to some very controversial decisions, such as Quran teacher Suleman Maknojioa being spared prison for molesting an 11-year-old pupil after the defence argued his wife could not cope without him.

“He is married with six children. His wife doesn’t work and speaks very little English, they are dependent on him to lead their lives and with the running of the household,” lawyer Frida Hussain told the court.

“One of the children has learning difficulties. Because he doesn’t teach now he is reliant on benefits.”

Judge Michael Byrne seemed to accept this as he suspended a light 40-week sentence for five counts of sexual activity with a child, commenting: “I bear in mind that social services conducted their own assessment and found that you do not pose a risk. You are now unemployed, living on state benefits.”

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery