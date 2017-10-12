Alt-Left Extremists Announce Major Protest on Austrian Election Night

Alt-left Antifa extremists have announced they will be holding a demonstration against the anti-mass migration Freedom Party (FPÖ) on Sunday evening as many expect the party to form part of the new governing coalition.

The protest, entitled “Never again black-blue!”, a reference to the party colours of the FPÖ and the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), is set to take place at 6 pm local time in front of the Austrian parliament Sunday evening, Kronen Zeitung reports.

The protestors have already filed a permit with the Vienna police to have the protest, which is scheduled to end at around 11 pm. “Police officer Harald Sörös said the permit claimed around 300 demonstrators were likely to show up for the event.

Last year, similar alt-left activists staged a protest against then-presidential candidate and current FPÖ politician Norbert Hofer which attracted only a hundred people and was considered a flop by many.

Alt-left activists in Vienna have been known to be violent in the past, especially during the annual right-wing Akademikerball that normally takes place in late January. In one particularly violent year in 2012, several guests of the ball and several police officers were injured by extremists.

Whilst in recent years the protests of the Akademikerball have somewhat calmed down, the violence from alt-left extremists in Vienna has still come to the surface.

Last year, the hipster-right Identitarian movement held a demonstration in Vienna of around 800 to 1,000 people to protest mass migration, Islamic terrorism, and Islamisation. One of the activists, a young man named Max, was put into a coma after being struck in the head by the far-left radicals who were hurling bricks from the rooftops of nearby buildings.

Shortly after the huge electoral success of the German anti-mass migration party, the Alternative for Germany, similar protests broke out outside of their election night party.

After the Hamburg G20, in which left-extremists injured over 700 police officers, many authorities have taken the problem of leftist violence much more seriously with the German government banning the largest left-extremist German-language website Linksunten earlier this year.