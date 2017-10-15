Hillary Clinton Greeted by Boos, Shouts of ‘Fascist’ on Way to Receive Honorary Doctorate

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was greeted by boos and shouts of “fascist” as she arrived at Swansea University, Wales, to receive an honorary doctorate.

During a short five-step walk between the vehicle and the entrance to the Welsh campus building, the former Democratic Party nominee waved briefly amidst a cacophony of boos and jeers, with the sound of someone yelling “fascist” in the distance.

Hillary Clinton arrives at Swansea University to boos ahead of receiving her honorary award pic.twitter.com/h08fThM3jG — Drew Liquerman (@DrewLiquerman) October 15, 2017

The former New York senator was presented with the award during a ceremony at Swansea University’s Bay Campus on Saturday for her “commitment” to promoting the rights of families and children. The university’s College of Law was also renamed the Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law.

During her acceptance speech, she claimed children were being “disadvantaged” by Brexit, and the democratic vote to leave the political bloc was the source of “bullying” in British schools.

‘Teachers and schools are reporting an outbreak of bullying and racially motivated insults,” the former first lady said.

“Here in the UK, divisive rhetoric and policy shifts are having their own effects.”

Using her honorary degree to claim to speak for the rights of all children around the world, she continued: “Right now, the residency rights of half a million children, including many who were born in the UK, are hanging in the balance.

‘So there are reports of children being worried, feeling uncertain, even unsafe. Trying to make sense of their places in the world.”

Everyone else's fault but Hillary's https://t.co/xDBm0MOnz7 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 15, 2017

Saying that she continues to “believe in the value of the European Union”, she added: “What’s missing in both of our countries at the moment it seems to me, and what we need more than anything else, is empathy.”

Clinton stopped over in Wales to pick up her honorary degree en route during the British leg of her What Happened book tour, during which she has gone to lengths to propagate conspiracy theories of how she lost the election, to demean Brexit voters, and to deflect criticism of her party’s longtime association with Hollywood mogul and alleged rapist and sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

The failed presidential candidate twice in one week blamed Brexit leader Nigel Farage for the Donald Trump presidential victory, provoking the former UKIP leader, who suggested Clinton rename her book “The Great Big Whinge“, to tell his LBC radio listeners Saturday: “I don’t think Hillary Clinton has much relevance. We should no more listen to Hillary Clinton than we listened to Barack Obama during the referendum campaign telling us not to vote for Brexit.”

Addressing the former U.S. secretary of state directly, Farage said: “Hillary you lost. Move on. The war is over for you.”

