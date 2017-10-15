LIVEWIRE: Polls Close Across Austria – the Count Begins

Polling stations have now closed following a day of voting for Austrians in an election that could see the anti-mass migration, populist Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) become part of the country’s next coalition government for the first time since 2005.

Three parties are vying for first place in Sunday’s national election: the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ), the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), and the FPÖ.

Both the People’s Party and the Freedom Party have focused on securing Austria’s borders, deporting failed asylum seekers, and Islamisation during the campaign, whilst the Social Democrats have focused on social justice issues. According to a meinungsraum.at poll, the SPÖ is expected to receive its worst result since 1911.

Recent polls show the People’s Party’s Sebastian Kurz in the lead followed by Strache who has gained support after the downfall of current Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern due to the Silberstein affair.

Speaking to Breitbart London on Friday, Former Austrian presidential candidate Norbert Hofer did not reveal if he preferred a coalition with the conservative ÖVP or the SPÖ, but said he was “not sure if the SPÖ will have enough votes to reach fifty per cent with us. We will see”.

