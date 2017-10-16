Swedish authorities allowed a pregnant 14-year-old asylum seeker to live with her 25-year-old “husband” for months until he was later arrested for raping the young girl.

The 14-year-old came to Sweden in December of 2015 and was already pregnant when she arrived. Authorities allowed her to move into an asylum accommodation in Gnosjö to be with her “husband” who she claimed to have married a year earlier.

After the 25-year-old asylum seeker was arrested for raping the young girl, the Swedish Social Affairs Committee moved her to a separate home for underage asylum seekers and now the case is under investigation by the Health and Social Care Inspectorate (IVO), Swedish law magazine Dagens Juridik reports.

According to the IVO investigation, the Social Affairs Committee stopped all contact with the girl after she was relocated to live with her older husband. They say that the Social Affairs Committee only renewed contact after police arrested the girl’s husband for raping her.

The IVO says those in charge of the girl’s case should have assessed “whether she was in need of immediate protection”.

“This assessment would then have been documented,” they wrote and added that they should “have considered whether a police report on child crimes should be made”.

So far, the municipality has reacted to the IVO report saying that they will look into “shortcomings” and prepare guidelines for future similar cases. So far, the IVO has not made any concrete decision on the case and is still investigating the actions of the municipality.

Child brides have become increasingly common during the course of the migrant crisis in Europe. In Germany, there have been reports of over 1,000 child marriages, although some believe the true number could be far higher.

The case in Sweden is not unique in Scandinavia as a court in neighbouring Denmark decided last year that preventing underage girls from being with their adult migrant husbands was a violation of their human rights despite there being a national law against child marriage.