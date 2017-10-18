Arab Illegal Immigrant Raped British Woman, Abused Female Police Officer

A Kuwaiti migrant who arrived in the UK illegally beat and raped a British woman on a riverbank just two weeks after he was given leave to remain in the UK.

Teesside Crown Court heard that Abdel-Aziz Al-Shamary shouted, “Allah is gonna get you,” in a “toe-to-toe” confrontation with a second woman in Darlington just minutes after he had launched a brutal attack in which he dragged his victim down a bank beside the River Skerne and punched her in the face before raping her.

PC Jackie Mallows, arresting officer in the attack, told the court: “He kept telling me not touch him and he also said ‘I will not speak to you, you are a woman – in my country we speak to men.’”

According to The Telegraph, Al-Sharmary’s victim — who is white, British, and in her thirties — was in tears, with her underwear pulled down to her ankles, when found lying face down following the attack on May 17.

“I left the pub and he came over to me and pushed me over on the grass of the river bank,” she told police, in a video statement which was played to the jury.

“I fell face down with my arms in front of me and I turned to look at him and he punched me in the face.

“He punched me again with his fist and hit me on the nose, when I put my hand to my face it was covered in blood.

“Then he got on top of me from behind, I could feel his weight on me. He pulled down my jeans and my pants and I could feel that he was raping me.

“He told me not to say anything or he would come back and hurt me. He made me feel horrible, scared and frightened.”

Earlier in the trial, prosecutor Paul Abrahams told the court that the 21-year-old Kuwaiti had launched an attack on the British woman hours after drinking whisky and watching pornographic videos on his mobile telephone.

He said: “He was watching people having sex outdoors. It is relevant as when confronted with a lone female he raped her.”

Witness Gemma Stirling testified that she was confronted by the immigrant shortly after the attack when, on the same evening, he walked up to shortly after the attack and on the same evening called her an “ugly bitch”, as she walked down a street in Darlington with a male friend.

“As he walked away he said ‘Allah is going to get you,” she told the court, reporting that she had told the defendant to “f*** off”.

After he was arrested nearby, Al-Shamar refused to speak to female police officers while in custody, and was heard to yell, “I am Saddam Hussein!”, and refer to England as a “bitch country” on two occasions.

A jury convicted the bearded Kuwaiti, who moved to Darlington at the end of 2016, by a majority verdict, but Judge Sean Morris adjourned sentencing for three weeks, while a “report looking into his attitude towards women” is prepared.

He said: “I need to know more about him and his attitudes to the female sex.

“It is clearly going to be a substantial sentence, the only issue is whether it is going to be an extended sentence.”

The prosecution said that the authorities will likely seek to deport Al-Shamary — who arrived in Britain illegally by land, in 2015 — after he finishes his sentence.

While it is unclear why he was granted leave to remain, as Kuwait is not at war and was ranked as the world’s sixth richest country in an analysis by Global Finance magazine earlier this year, Britain often grants asylum to people claiming to be members of the Bidoon minority, as the the oil-rich nation denies them citizenship.

Last year, the Home Office uncovered an immigration scam which aimed to use family reunion laws to bring “dozens more” alleged Bidoon migrants to Britain.

As Breitbart London reported last year, Kuwait denies that the Bidoon are stateless, instead maintaining them to be economic migrants from neighbouring Iraq and Saudi Arabia, and so refuses to grant them benefits set aside for citizens, such as welfare payments and free education.