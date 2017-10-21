Five Injured, One Arrested After Knife Rampage in Munich, Germany

German police urged locals near Rosenheimer Place, Munich to stay inside their homes Saturday morning after a man took a knife and injured several people, before going on the run.

The attack took place at an underground station in the city at Rosenheimer Platz, and police were able to arrest a suspect by 1130, central European time. Germany’s Welt reports five were injured in the attack — one seriously — but there were no fatalities.

While a police spokesman says the man arrested strongly resembles the description that was given out by officers as they hunted for their suspect — which was a “corpulent” figure wearing gray trousers and a green sports jacket, with short mid-blonde hair — they could not yet say whether it was the actual perpetrator, or what his motivation was.

Police have appealed to social media users to not speculate over what might have caused the knife attack.

This story is developing