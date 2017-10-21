UN Agency Makes Mugabe ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ One Month After He Endorsed Killers of White Farmers

The World Health Organization (WHO) has made Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe an official ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ just a month after he vowed that the killers of white farmers in his country would never be prosecuted.

The 93-year-old tyrant has been tasked by the United Nations agency — at least nominally — with helping to tackle non-communicable diseases, the BBC reports.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — an Ethiopian national — told a conference in Uruguay that he was “honoured to be joined by President Mugabe, of Zimbabwe, a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the centre of its policies to provide health care to all.”

The global bureaucrat’s glowing praise has drawn scorn from Human Rights Watch, with chief executive Kenneth Rorth pointing out that “Mugabe’s corruption [and] his utter mismanagement of the economy has devastated health services” in Zimbabwe.

“Indeed, you know, Mugabe himself travels abroad for his health care. He’s been to Singapore three times this year already.”

Margot Parker MEP, UKIP deputy leader and party international development spokesman spoke out to criticise the appointment Saturday morning, telling Breitbart London: “This is an appalling choice. Mugabe destroyed his own health services, and his human rights record is abysmal.

“The UN and its Agencies make a mockery of their charter — We should put as much pressure to bear upon the UN over these decisions, both diplomatic and if necessary financial.”

The move comes just one month after the ageing Marxist vowed that people who murdered white farmers during mass land confiscations of the early 2000s would never be prosecuted.

“Yes, we have those who were killed when they resisted. We will never prosecute those who killed them. I ask, why should we arrest them?” he sneered.

Mugabe ascended to power in 1980 amid widespread accusations of voter intimidation in the country’s first elections under universal suffrage.

These elections followed a long terror campaign, armed, trained, and financed by the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China, against the governments of first Rhodesia and then Zimbabwe-Rhodesia, Zimbabwe’s predecessor states.

Unlike South Africa, Rhodesia was not an apartheid state, with the franchise being based on certain income and property qualifications — as was the case in the country’s parent country, the United Kingdom, until 1918 for men and 1928 for women. In fact, by 1979 a majority of the soldiers fighting against Mugabe and his fellow-travellers were black.

However, as most of the country’s wealth and property were concentrated in the hands of the white minority, the franchise was in practice restricted largely to white people, who also made up the vast bulk of the country’s administration.

Pressured to accept a one-person, one vote system by Britain and the international community, the Rhodesian government pointed to support from a council of tribal chiefs and headmen.

The British Labour government of the day dismissed these traditional leaders as placemen, leading to angry exchanges in which they accused the terrorists of winning “support” by burning unco-operative black families in their kraals, and challenging the British foreign secretary to let them “call out our impis” to demonstrate they did have support in the wider black community.

Ultimately, the Rhodesians issued a Unilateral Declaration of Independence from the UK in order to maintain the old system, but were brought to the negotiating table after years of guerrilla warfare and diplomatic isolation by the international community.

Attempts to seek a compromise in which black representation would be increased as as their contribution to the tax take increased were unsuccessful, as were attempts to reconfigure Rhodesia as Zimbabwe-Rhodesia, under black leadership but with Mugabe’s party excluded elections and the largely white administration left intact.

Mugabe did not immediately target the white minority, which was supposed to be protected by Britain under the Lancaster House Agreement, following the transition — preferring instead to concentrate on crushing the Ndebele people in Matabeleland, rivals to his own native Shona tribe.

When he did finally move against Zimbabwe’s white farmers, the result was a near-total collapse in agricultural production in the country once regarded as “the breadbasket of Africa”, followed by an economic depression which saw the country’s currency destroyed by hyperinflation of which saw one U.S. dollar exchanging for 35 quadrillion Zimbabwe dollars in 2015.

Many white Zimbabweans ended up fleeing to neighbouring South Africa, although the future of that country’s besieged white farmers and imporverished white working class also looks increasingly in doubt.

