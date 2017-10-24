Migrant Who Trafficked Drugs from Asylum Home Gets Only One Year in Prison

A 31-year-old asylum seeker who ran a drug trafficking operation out of an asylum home in the German town of Gummersbach has been sentenced to only one year and two months in prison despite the scale of his operation.

The court found the 31-year-old guilty this week of selling large amounts of marijuana and amphetamine, also known as speed, from the asylum home where he lived between December 2015 and August 2016. The man did not act alone and two of his accomplices already have been convicted of trafficking and illicit possession of narcotics, Kölnische Rundschau reports.

The police found the stash of drugs being sold by the men last year in August funding 427 packets of marijuana and 48 packets of speed intended for street sales.

A roommate of the men initially told police about their activity saying that the drug traffickers were selling drugs to teenagers and that they had girls at the apartment as well. When he asked them to stop selling drugs, they reportedly threatened him with violence.

When the witness gave testimony at the trial, the accused 31-year-old claimed that he was lying and that he was, in fact, a drug dealer himself and had called the police to get rid of his competition.

German Police: Asylum Seekers Are Taking over Illegal Drug Trade https://t.co/2DzBSloj3B — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 26, 2017

The case is not the first time migrants have been caught dealing drugs from asylum homes or on the street. According to German police, migrants are largely taking over the drug trade across various parts of Germany. In the northern region of Schleswig-Holstein, police say that migrant gangs are not only selling drugs but are using violence against their competitors.

In Berlin, migrant youth drug-dealing gangs have turned some areas like Alexanderplatz into what some are calling a no-go zone. In response to the increasing violence and criminality in the area, the local government has increased police presence and built a small police station in the area to deter criminals.

Drug dealing in the German capital by asylum seekers has also been linked to radical Islamists. Before committing the Berlin Christmas Market terror attack which killed a dozen people, failed asylum seeker Anis Amri was known to police as being part of the drug dealing scene.