CV-Library research indicates that British manufacturing has seen a 24 per cent increase in advertised vacancies over the last 12 months.

“It’s great to see that employers in the manufacturing sector are remaining positive,” said the independent job board’s founder and managing director, Lee Biggins, according to a Manufacturing Management report.

“This is particularly good news for active job hunters and anyone who may be looking for their next role. If you’re starting to get itchy feet and feel like it could be time to make your next career move, there are an abundance of great opportunities in this industry right now.”

CV-Library notes that creation of new positions did not slow as the year progressed, growing by 7.4 per cent quarter on quarter.

“It’s clear from the data that businesses in the manufacturing industry are continuing to invest in their workforce, and are showing no signs of slowing down. If you are looking for a new role, this further confirms that now is the perfect time to do so,” Biggins added.

The news is just the latest in a series of blows to EU loyalists hoping the uncertainty around Britain’s economic relationship with the European Union after Brexit Day in 2019 would damage the economy and make their pre-referendum ‘Project Fear’ predictions appear more credible.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, the Remain campaign’s “Scaremonger-General”, had the Treasury produce a report warning that a Leave vote would deliver an “immediate and profound shock” to the British economy, pushing it into recession and precipitating half a million job losses.

In fact, unemployment has fallen to a record low and, according to the latest preliminary figures from the Office for National Statistics, growth strengthened to 0.4 per cent over the last quarter.

Britain business has enjoyed a whole series of individual success stories over recent weeks as well, most little reported besides Bloomberg’s investment of £1 billion in a new European headquarters in London — contradicting complaints by Michael Bloomberg himself that the public’s vote to Leave the European Union was one of the stupidest things an electorate has ever done.

Other positive developments over the last few days include Associated British Ports (ABP) purchasing a 50-acre site which will be developed into industrial units capable of employing 1,500 workers, gasket and seals manufacturer J. A. Harrison announcing a new production facility to supply global aerospace firms, and Yorkshire-based steelmaker William Cook winning a contract to supply the Paris Metro in France, among many others.

