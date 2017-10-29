The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) has been accused of treating refugee status as a path to immigration as they rarely ever check to see if approved refugees’ homelands are safe for them to return to.

BAMF is required to examine the details of every approved refugee case in Germany after three years of the approval date to determine if there is still a danger in the individuals home country. If the agency does not check the status by the third year the individuals are given permanent residency Die Welt reports.

advertisement

So far this year BAMF has revoked the refugee status of only 206 individuals despite there being 107,000 potential cases for them to review over the same period.

Only 1,552 migrants with refugee status were actually examined this year to see if their status as refugees was still applicable.

The number of revocations of refugee status has gone down in recent years with last year seeing only 240 cases. BAMF has blamed the 2015 migrant crisis which has greatly stretched the resources of the agency.

Politician Armin Schuster, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) slammed the agency saying, “if the BAMF rarely checks whether a refugee still needs protection at all, and we grant him a legal entitlement to an unlimited residence permit after only three years, we make the right to asylum the right to immigration.”

“In the next governing coalition, we have to change that by permitting permanent residence permits to be issued only after six years, and the BAMF having to first check whether the reason for the flight is still ongoing,” he added.

Merkel Ally: Deportation of Quarter of a Million Failed Asylum Seekers ‘Almost Impossible’ https://t.co/KApU0ZeBV3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 13, 2017

Even if an individual has their refugee status revoked by the agency it does not mean they will be deported from the country. Germany is host to many failed asylum seekers it either refuses to deport or is unable for a number of reasons.

Since the Berlin terror attack, which was committed by failed asylum seeker Anis Amri, there have been several other high profile cases involving failed asylum seekers. The most recent occurred earlier this week when a failed asylum seeker from Pakistan allegedly murdered his two-year-old daughter and fled from authorities.