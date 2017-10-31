Hungary Warns Europe Is in Danger as Leak Reveals Soros Network’s List of ‘Reliable Allies’ in EU Parliament

Leaked documents listing hundreds of EU parliament members that the George Soros network considers “reliable allies” should raise alarm bells across Europe, says Hungary.

The list, which includes 226 MEPs including former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, seven vice-presidents, and a number of committee heads, coordinators, and quaestors, was circulated within the billionaire open borders campaigner’s Open Society Foundations group, and revealed by DCLeaks.

“If this report threatened only Hungary, it wouldn’t be a problem. The Hungarian government has grown accustomed to countering the groundless accusations and false information used by the proponents of this radical open society agenda. But this time it’s not just Hungary. It endangers the future of Europe as a whole,” warned Dr. Zoltán Kovács, Hungary’s secretary of state for Public Diplomacy.

The government spokesman questioned how Soros was able to meet with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker with “no transparent agenda for their closed-door meeting”, and pointed out how EU proposals to redistribute quotas of migrants across the EU are eerily familiar to Soros’s own self-published plan for dealing with the crisis.

For the Hungarian government, claims about Soros’s influence on EU migration policy which once sounded “like a conspiracy theory” should be seen in a new light with the emergence of the Open Society documents, which “list key players in European institutions that can be counted on as trustworthy allies of the financial speculator’s goals”.

“[T]he musket is not only primed but loaded,” noted Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on October 27th, after the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) proposed changes to EU asylum rules which would make the migrant quota scheme a permanent feature of the bloc.

“In Europe in the future, a permanent and mandatory migrant relocation quota mechanism will be established, with no upper limit on numbers.”

“The fact that an American billionaire financier believes that the European Union should receive millions of immigrants from the Middle East and Northern Africa, provide each one with an annual 15,000 EUR in aid, and resettle these migrants in member-states where they do not wish to go and are not necessarily welcome, is outrageous,” declared Dr Kovács.

