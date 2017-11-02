Women Sexually Assaulted By ‘North African, Arab’ Migrants in Cologne on Halloween

German police officers in the city of Halle were attacked by a gang of “youths” on Halloween night, and police in Cologne were forced to call for reinforcements due to sex attacks and violence from young migrant men.

In Cologne, police had to call for reinforcements after drunken men, described as North Africans and Arabs, gathered near the site of the infamous Cologne New Year’s Eve sex attacks.

advertisement

Police say that there were “numerous brawls and disputes” and “three women were sexually harassed”, with two men being arrested in connection with the sex attacks, reports German news magazine Focus.

A total of 33 individuals were arrested as a preventative measure and the situation deescalated shortly afterwards.

Since the New Year’s Eve sex attacks in 2015, police in Cologne have been more vigilant in protecting young women from sex attacks. While there were several attacks during the last New Year celebration, the number had gone down significantly thanks to a more robust police presence.

In the eastern city of Halle, Tuesday evening police were attacked by 20 “youths” armed with rocks after the group had started dumping bins on the street, setting fire to equipment at a kindergarten, and smashing the building’s windows. After attacking the police with rocks, which were also thrown at their patrol cars, nine young men and two women were taken into custody, Die Welt reports.

According to a police spokesman, the group is already known to police and have been involved in criminal investigations in the past.

The riot follows recent left-extremist Antifa violence directed at the Identitarian social project in Halle last month that saw some 100 bricks thrown at the Identitarian building which serves as offices and apartments for members of the movement. The extremists also drilled a hole in the front door of the building and sprayed butyric acid into the main hallway.

‘Red Terror’: Alt-Left Extremists Antifa Attack Identitarian Building

https://t.co/7seFvQ4ltR — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 27, 2017

Police believe the motivation for the attack was Halloween though the spokesman commented: “The evening is often used for practical jokes. But that’s definitely going too far.”