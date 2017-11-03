Dutch Firebrand Geert Wilders Banned From Visiting Brussels Islamist Enclave Molenbeek

Anti-Islamisation Dutch politician Geert Wilders has been banned from visiting the Islamist stronghold Brussels suburb of Molenbeek by the local government in order to prevent any “provocation.”

Molenbeek Mayor Françoise Schepmans announced that Mr Wilders, along with Belgian populist politician Filip Dewinter, would be banned from holding any type of meeting in the suburb which has been described as a hotbed of radical Islamism. Mayor Schepmans said she is working with police to ensure neither of the two politicians is allowed to “provocate” in the area, Berliner Zeitung reports.

Wilders announced his intention to visit the troubled suburb on Twitter at the end of September leading to many in the media referring to the visit as an “Islam Safari.”

Mr Wilders, whose Party for Freedom (PVV) came second in the Dutch national elections earlier this year, received a letter from the Molenbeek government telling him he was banned. Wilders posted the letter on Twitter saying the move an “act of capitulation.”

The Dutch firebrand added, “parliamentarians forbidden. Islam and terror permitted. Molenbeek, Islam State.”

Acte van Capitulatie. Parlementariërs verboden. Islam en terreur toegestaan. Molenbeek Islamstaat. pic.twitter.com/iU4zZDW00n — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 2, 2017

Belgian populist Filip Dewinter also received the letter and tweeted that the letter was a “fatwa,” or Islamic religious ruling, from the mayors of Molenbeek and Brussels directed at the pair. He said he agreed with Wilders that the move was an “act of capitulation.”

The Belgian suburb has been the centre of controversy due to the sheer number of radical Islamists that it has produced over the years, including terrorists involved in the 2015 Bataclan massacre and the Belgian terror attack in 2016.

One radical Islamist involved in the Paris attacks in 2015, Salah Abdeslam, was caught hiding in the suburb months after the Bataclan attack. The arrest led many to criticise the fact that Abdeslam was hidden by residents who were sympathetic to him and the Islamic State terror group.

Earlier this year another Belgian Islamist attempted a nail-bombing at the Brussels train station but his device failed to detonate properly. Police later found that he too resided in the Islamist suburb.