BUSINESS INSIDER: Bush Admin Errors ‘Misled’ Britain into Iraq War, Claims Former Prime Minister

(BUSINESS INSIDER) – Gordon Brown has claimed the UK was “misled” over Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction and that the Iraq War was unjustified.

In his latest book, My Life, Our times, the former Prime Minister, disclosed that the UK was likely “misled” over Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction in the run up to the war in 2003.

He said that top secret U.S. intelligence reveals that there was serious doubts over the dictator’s destructive capabilities and that these doubts were not shared with Britain.

