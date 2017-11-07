An illegal migrant who scorned Britain as a “bitch country” has been imprisoned for violently raping a stranger just weeks after being granted leave to remain.

Abdel-Aziz Al-Shamary, whose parents paid to have him smuggled into Britain from Kuwait, set upon his victim by a riverbank as she walked home from a pub in Darlington, County Durham.

The court heard that Al-Shamary stalked and harassed the woman for 20 minutes before he struck, hurling her to the ground and leaving her with a bloody nose after punching her twice in the face before carrying out the rape.

He had abused another woman on the street earlier in the evening, calling her an “ugly bitch” and telling her she was “not worthy”, warning “Allah is going to get you” as he walked away.

The Kuwaiti was deemed deeply hostile towards women, subjecting the female police constable who arrested him to a misogynistic tirade.

“He kept telling me not touch him and he also said ‘I will not speak to you, you are a woman — in my country we speak to men’,” said PC Jackie Mallows.

He was also heard to yell “Do you know Saddam Hussein? I am Saddam Hussein, I will not talk to you, you are a woman,” while in police custody, and repeatedly denounced Britain as a “bitch country”.

“It is quite clear to me you have a problem with females and you regard them as lesser beings, as evidenced by your behaviour to the female police officer, and I am of the view that this was as much about degradation and humiliation as about sexual pleasure,” said sentencing judge Sean Morris.

Nevertheless, the judge also appeared to extend some sympathy to the rapist, saying he “had a sheltered upbringing in a Bedouin family with very little contact with the opposite sex” growing up, and noting he had “consumed an enormous amount of spirits” before handing down a 12-year term.

However, most criminals sentenced to a term of imprisonment in Britain are automatically paroled halfway through their sentences, meaning 21-year-old Al-Shamary could be back on the streets by the time he is 27 — possibly earlier, if there is already time on remand to be discounted from his term.

The judge said he hoped Al-Shamary would be deported after he is paroled, but Britain’s track record of removing so-called Foreign National Offenders even after they have scheduled for deportation is less than stellar.

“I can still see the image of my attacker’s face in my mind and that upsets me,” said an impact statement from the victim, who says she still thinks about what happened to her every night.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery