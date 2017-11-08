Tests Reveal ‘Child Refugee’ Who Raped and Murdered EU Official’s Daughter Is Between 22 and 30 Years Old

Tests have revealed that the ‘child refugee’ who raped and murdered 19-year-old Maria Ladenburger is actually between 22 and 30 years old.

Dental analysis of a tooth which was taken from Hussein Khavari eight months before the attack during a routine procedure suggests he is “probably” 25 years old, with a 99.7 per cent probability that his true age falls somewhere between 22.05 and 29.55, reports German outlet Bild.

Anthropologist Professor Ursula Wittwer-Backofen, from the Institute of Biological Anthropology in Freiburg, explained: “On the tooth, the number of dark bands can be read to show the years of life.”

Experts have also examined the development of the migrant’s genitals, pubic hair, nipples, and beard growth.

While Khavari has admitted he was not 17 years old at the time of the attack, as he once claimed, he has remained cagey as to how old he really is — because while an adult could be handed a life sentence for his crime, a juvenile would be likely to receive just 10-15 years.

Miss Ladenburger was a medical student who volunteered to help migrants like her killer. Hussein Khavari arrived in Germany as a so-called unaccompanied child refugee having already been convicted of attempted murder in Greece, but released after a derisory prison term of around 18 months.

The Afghan ambushed the teenager as she was cycling home from a party in Freiburg, raping her and then drowning her in the knee-deep water of a nearby river. He denies killing her intentionally, saying he only dragged her to the river “because I wanted to wash her blood off me”.

Her father, a senior European Union official who encouraged his daughter’s volunteering, used her obituary notice to urge well-wishers to donate money to organisations which organise activities for migrants and help them sponsor family members to join them.

