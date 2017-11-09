Domestic Workers’ Salaries’ Surge As Migrant Labour Declines in Brexit Britain

Starting salaries in Britain are rising sharply as the supply of cheap labour from the EU dwindles — as predicted by Brexit campaigners and even Remain campaign chairman Lord Stuart Rose.

“A sustained upturn in demand for staff and lower candidate availability [has] led to further increases in pay,” found a report by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

“Starting salaries rose sharply overall, with the rate of inflation quickening to its second-strongest since November 2015.”

The REC buried the positive findings beneath a litany of complaints about growth slowing down as a result of business being deprived of the vast labour pool they have enjoyed under the EU’s Free Movement regime — before a reluctant admission that: “For jobseekers, this is good news, as employers are willing to pay higher starting wages to attract the right candidates.”

REC chief executive Kevin Green, who in common with many people representing corporate interests considers any reduction in the pool of low-wage labour a bad thing, said it was urgent that businesses receive “clarity around what future immigration systems will look like. Otherwise, the situation will get worse and employers will face even more staff shortages” — leaving the implication that pay will increase even further to meet the challenge unsaid.

Andrew Charalambous, the employment spokesman for the UK Independence Party, welcomed the report, telling Breitbart London it contained “much promising news for British workers”.

He added: “Brexit is improving the wages across the board for the working people of the country.

“Growth in permanent staff placements remained robust at the start of the final quarter of 2017 [and] staff vacancies rose sharply for both permanent and temporary employment during October according to the report.”

The UKIP spokesman noted with interest how “the report’s authors have attempted to play down the results, making out that such things are bad. They are not, but they would prefer to believe their anti-Brexit prejudice than the results of their own survey.”

“It is clear that even when there is good news there are those who are desperate to pretend that it is bad.”

The Bank of England is also expecting wages to continue increasing throughout 2018, as employers continue to recruit despite the tight labour market.

