TELEGRAPH: Farage — The Elitists Mocked my Faith in Donald Trump, But One Year on His Revolution is Still Rolling

Describing the run-up to November 8th, Mr Farage wrote:

The Democrats today are just like Remainers, moaning about their loss with no plan for moving forward

At the annual Spectator Awards Dinner last November, I went on stage to receive a prize – something l don’t mind admitting is pretty unusual. During my acceptance speech, I mentioned that I was about to go to Washington DC in expectation of Donald Trump’s victory in the forthcoming Presidential election. This comment was met with boos, jeers and condescending laughter from everybody in the room including the Prime Minister, Theresa May.

The view of those mocking my prediction was that Brexit had been a freak result and that Mr Trump could never win. While they jibed, however, my instincts told me something very different.

Two and a half months earlier, in August 2016, I had been invited by Mr Trump to address a rally in Jackson, Mississipi. He knew – as I did – that Brexit had made a significant impression across large swathes of America, in particular amongst the conservative base. He wanted to channel that energy and sense of purpose that breaking free can bring.

With all of this in mind, I stuck to my guns and tweeted on the morning of the US election, November 8, that I thought it was going to be Brexit all over again.