Three Injured in ‘Vehicular Attack’ After Car Deliberately Driven into Crowd Outside French School

Two women and one man were injured when a car was deliberately driven into a crowd outside of a high school near Toulouse, France.

Police arrested the driver, a 28-year-old male, after he drove his car into the crowd outside of Lycée Saint Exupéry Friday afternoon on Granada Road, Blagnac (Haute-Garonne), shortly before 4 pm local time, reports France Bleu.

A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, and two others, a 23-year-old male and a 22-year-old woman, received minor injuries. All three were transported to Purpan Hospital in Toulouse. Media reports that the victims were all Chinese nationals and students.

Police sources told French media that he was known to authorities for petty offences, and had spent time in mental institutions. Police also said that he does not appear to be known by French counter-terrorism.

After running his car through the crowd, the driver, believed to be of East Asian (Oriential) descent, parked on the side of the road and waited for the police to arrive, smoking a cigarette. He then told officers he had “deliberately” driven into the students.

This story is developing…

