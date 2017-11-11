LONDON (AP) — People across Britain have paused for Armistice Day ceremonies to remember those killed in war.
In streets, squares and railway stations, millions stopped for two minutes of silence Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The moment — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — marks 99 years since the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
ALREWAS, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 11: 99-year-old World War II veteran Les Cherrington attends the annual Armistice Day Service at The National Memorial Arboretum on November 11, 2017, in Alrewas, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
In London, the bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour for the first time since it was halted for repairs in August.
Many Britons wore red paper poppies, symbolizing the flowers that bloomed amid the carnage of World War I’s Western Front.
On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II, British political leaders and dignitaries will attend a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.
Participants stand to attention during the Western Front Association’s (WFA) annual service of remembrance on Armistice Day, at the Cenotaph in central London on November 11, 2017. (Photo by CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images)
A member of the RAF regiment stands with his head bowed after a two-minute silence during the Western Front Association’s (WFA) annual service of remembrance on Armistice Day, at the Cenotaph in central London on November 11, 2017. (Photo by CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images)
Army, navy, and RAF cadets march away after the Western Front Association’s (WFA) annual service of remembrance on Armistice Day, at the Cenotaph in central London on November 11, 2017. (Photo by CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images)
Seven-year-old Mylo Jones (L) watches the ceremonies during the Western Front Association’s (WFA) annual service of remembrance on Armistice Day, at the Cenotaph in central London on November 11, 2017. (Photo by CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images)
ALREWAS, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 11: A wall of names of the fallen (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
ALREWAS, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 11: A man points out the name of a fallen soldier during the annual Armistice Day Service at The National Memorial Arboretum on November 11, 2017 in Alrewas, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
