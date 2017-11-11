WATCH – Bannon on Brexit: ‘You Can’t Just Vote for Your Country Back, You Have to Take It Back’

Breitbart Chairman Stephen K. Bannon reflected on the Trump and Brexit victories and told a crowd at Citadel Republican Society in South Carolina that it was not enough just to “vote” to get your country back, “you have to take it back”.

After saying earlier this year that Brexit and 2016 are “inextricably linked“, Mr. Bannon outlined on Friday how, in 2013, “we could see there was something going on in Europe”. Drawing parallels between the American Tea Party and UKIP, Breitbart London was founded to give a voice to the working classes, and a platform for the Brexit movement.

advertisement

“When Brexit happened, Nigel Farage went on the BBC the next morning and said: ‘Had Breitbart London not been created there’d be no Brexit. We had the media, we had the platform, to tell our story.'”

Remarking how the left had referred to Trump voters are “hobbits”, “deplorables”, and “rubes”, Mr. Bannon said, however, that “all these geniuses in the mainstream media on the night of Brexit on CNN couldn’t pronounce Brexit or Farage’s name”.

These were the same establishment media figures “who could not understand why ‘some guy from England’ was opening for Donald Trump in Jackson, Mississippi, and was getting a standing ovation”.

Live from South Carolina pic.twitter.com/bUux6GGiPL — Raheem 🇺🇸 (@RaheemKassam) November 11, 2017

“Everyone knew who Nigel Farage was. And why was that? Because working class people are serious about where this country is going and they will read Breitbart London and they will read about and understand Brexit,” he said.

“They understand that people in Britain are trying to take their country back. The establishment are not going to give you your country back; you have got to take it back.”

Twitter Follow @friedmanpress Follow Victoria Friedman on