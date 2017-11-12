Remembrance Sunday: Britain Remembers the Fallen

LONDON (AP) – Prince Charles has led Britain’s annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony for war dead, taking the role held for more than six decades by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 91-year-old queen watched the service at London’s Cenotaph memorial from a balcony alongside her 96-year-old husband Prince Philip.

The monarch, who is reducing her public duties after 65 years on the throne, had asked her son to lay a wreath of poppies on her behalf.

At the going down of the sun, and in the morning. We will remember them. #TwoMinuteSilence #RemembranceSunday pic.twitter.com/w2Hrr8vB8Z — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) November 12, 2017

Britain’s political leaders and dignitaries from the Commonwealth also attended the ceremony in central London, laying wreaths on the Portland stone monument inscribed with the words “the glorious dead.”

Thousands of military personnel, veterans and members of the public gathered on a cold, sunny day to honour those killed in World War I and subsequent conflicts.