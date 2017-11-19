Zimbabwe Leading Party Fires Mugabe, Demands Resignation as President

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s ruling party Central Committee says longtime President Robert Mugabe must resign as president by noon Monday or impeachment proceedings will start.

The ZANU-PF party has fired Mugabe as party chief, expelled his wife and named the recently dismissed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party chief.

advertisement

Parliament resumes Tuesday and impeachment proceedings would begin then.

___

A Zimbabwe ruling party official confirmed that the Central Committee has fired President Robert Mugabe as party leader and replaced him with the recently dismissed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The emergency meeting also has recalled first lady Grace Mugabe as head of the women’s league “forever.” The meeting continues.

Mugabe on Sunday is meeting with the army commander who put him under house arrest in a second round of negotiations on his departure as president after nearly four decades.