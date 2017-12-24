MAILONLINE: Uber Driver Who Murdered British Diplomat Thought Short Skirt Would Make Her ‘Easy to Rape’

(MAILONLINE) — Smirking as he brandishes a semi-automatic Kalashnikov rifle, this is the Uber driver accused of raping and murdering a young female British diplomat in Lebanon.

Chilling photographs, unearthed by MailOnline, offer a disturbing insight in the life of 29-year-old murder suspect Tarek Hawchieh.

The taxi driver was arrested last week after Rebecca Dykes, 30, was sexually assaulted and strangled to death when she took a cab home from a popular tourist bar in Beirut.

This article continues here.