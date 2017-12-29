Inter-Ethnic Conflicts on the Rise Between Asylum Seekers in Germany

Migrants of different ethnicities are forming enclaves within asylum homes and the level of inter-ethnic violence is on the rise as some African migrants claim to be treated as “like dirt” by Arab asylum seekers.

The southern German town of Lörrach has seen an escalation of violent behaviour by groups of migrants from different backgrounds and is part of a broader trend of migrant on migrant violence, Die Welt reports.

The German Association of Cities recently sounded an alarm regarding young migrant men who have been causing problems in cities across the country saying: “In some German cities, there are problems with a small number of unaccompanied minor refugees who repeatedly come into conflict with the law.”

The German Federal Criminal Police Office has specifically singled out migrants from North and West Africa claiming they are especially more crime-prone than other migrants.

In September, local Lörrach politician Marion Dammann wrote to Baden-Wutturmburg Interior Minister Thomas Strobl regarding the violence saying that young migrants often abuse police and social workers and take drugs.

A migrant from Gambia named Eki said that Arabs treat the African migrants “like dirt” and mentioned his experiences in Libya where reports have shown a growing slave trade of African migrants often bought and sold by North African Arabs. “I hate Arabs,” he said.

Pro-migrant activist Elke Doerries said many African migrants feel “second class” because Syrians and others are far more likely to get asylum status than they are. “Not everyone is allowed to stay. That leads to quarrels and violence,” Doerries said.

Inter-ethnic violence has been seen in neighbouring Austria as well among asylum seekers who have formed criminal youth gangs. Last year, a large group of young Chechen men clashed with Afghans in Vienna that led to the hospitalisation of several young men who received stab wounds.

Migrant youth criminality has also been blamed for turning Alexanderplatz in Berlin into a borderline no-go zone. Drug dealing, violence, and sex attacks have risen considerably over the last year in the area.