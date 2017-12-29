Delivery Drivers Reveal London ‘No-Go Zones’ Made ‘Too Dangerous to Work’ by Acid Attacks and Knife Crimes

Delivery drivers have branded large parts of London “no-go zones” in which acid attacks and rampant knife crime have made them too fearful to work.

The frequency of assaults using corrosive liquid in the city — officially the world capital of reported acid attacks — has left drivers choosing to take a big pay cut rather than braving dangerous areas of London at night.

“We used to work till 2am – now people are stopping before 10pm,” one moped driver revealed to The Sun.“After 8pm or 9pm, we’re not going to those dangerous places.”

Places named by delivery men as areas of the UK capital which are too dangerous to work include Hackney and Stoke Newington — boroughs which local MP Diane Abbott boasts are “ethnically diverse”, noting just 36 per cent of residents describe themselves as white British.

Another area described as one to avoid by the drivers is Bethnal Green, a part of London which lies in the corruption-plagued, Islamist-connected borough of Tower Hamlets.

Also named by drivers were “regenerated” regions such as Elephant & Castle and Stratford, the latter of which police say is hit by child sex grooming gangs, despite the Olympic Park home having been the recipient of £12.5 billion investment in recent years, which marked the largest urban regeneration programme in Europe.

Sadiq Khan: ‘London Is One of the Safest Global Cities in the World’, Despite Two Terror Attacks Since Start of 2017 https://t.co/nILqKJ777E — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 4, 2017

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has previously called attention to some of the problems faced by Britain and its capital city as a result of mass immigration, especially that of terror attacks committed by Islamic extremists.

In response, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan — who claims that “the world looks to London as a beacon of diversity”– has repeatedly called for the president to be banned from Britain.

But, as Breitbart London reported just before Christmas, even MPs from the mayor’s own political party are now sounding the alarm on crime in the capital, with former Labour minister Stephen Timms demanding “serious action” on areas of London rendered “no-go zones” by acid attacks.

“I’ve had a number of discussions with representatives of moped delivery drivers and they say there are now parts of London where their drivers are not willing to go because of the danger of attack,” said the East Ham MP, who almost died at the hands of an Islamist woman who tried to stab him to death in 2010.

“I think all of us would regard it as unacceptable that there are no go areas in parts of London and parts of the UK. I think it requires some significant action to deal with the problem.”

Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam has written a book on No-Go Zones, which can be found here.