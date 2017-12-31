15-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death by ‘Child Migrant’ in Drug Store

A 15-year-old girl in the German town of Kandel was stabbed to death by her Afghan ex-boyfriend in a local drug store, shocking locals.

The attack occurred earlier this week and saw Afghan asylum seeker Abdul D. stab 15-year-old Mia repeatedly with a kitchen knife until customers were able to drag him off her and hold him until police arrived, Bild reports.

According to investigators, the incident came as a result of a dispute between the asylum seeker and the victim, who no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him. The parents of the victim also told police that Abdul D. had threatened their daughter earlier this month, and had told her he was going to “take care” of her.

Abdul came to Germany in April 2016 illegally claiming to be an unaccompanied minor seeking asylum. Investigators say they are in the process of trying to determine whether or not Abdul lied about his age when he entered the country.

Alexander Gauland, chairman of the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, reacted to the murder by saying the case “shows once again that the authorities have nothing under control. The catastrophic combination of open borders and failure of officials is deadly to our society.”

Despite the extreme nature of the case, German public broadcaster ARD refused to report on it initially, claiming that they hesitated because it involved minors and relationship issues.

Last year the broadcaster was slammed for failing to report a similar case in which Maria Ladenburger, the daughter of a senior EU official, was allegedly raped and killed by another Afghan migrant claiming to be a minor.

ARD claimed the case was “too regional” despite the murder receiving international coverage.

Trial Opens for Migrant Accused of Raping, Murdering German Medical Student Maria Ladenburger https://t.co/bFMgRXpuo7 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 5, 2017

The trial of Hussein Khavari, who is alleged to have raped and killed Ms Ladenburger, is still ongoing, and the case bears some similarities to the murder of 15-year-old Maria.

Like Abdul D., Khavari was originally from Afghanistan and came into the country claiming to be an underage asylum seeker.

It was later revealed that not only was Khavari not 17 as he claimed but, according to his own father, he is 33-years-old.

A verdict in the case is expected in the spring of 2018.