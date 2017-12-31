The United Kingdom has rung in 2018 amidst heightened security in the British capital of London, including reports of elite snipers on the roof tops of buildings in order to thwart attempted terrorist attacks.

Heavy steel and concrete barriers greeted New Year’s Eve revellers on Sunday night, bringing to close a year in which Europe experienced over fifty publicised terror attacks or attempted terror attacks, most linked with migration or radical Islam.

Eighteen musical tracks played, nine of which were by female artists in order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women getting the vote in the United Kingdom.