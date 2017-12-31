The United Kingdom has rung in 2018 amidst heightened security in the British capital of London, including reports of elite snipers on the roof tops of buildings in order to thwart attempted terrorist attacks.
Heavy steel and concrete barriers greeted New Year’s Eve revellers on Sunday night, bringing to close a year in which Europe experienced over fifty publicised terror attacks or attempted terror attacks, most linked with migration or radical Islam.
Eighteen musical tracks played, nine of which were by female artists in order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women getting the vote in the United Kingdom.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 31: An armed police officer stands guard on Westminster Bridge as thousands gather to ring in later tonight the New Year on December 31, 2017 in London, England. Crowds are starting to line the banks of the River Thames in central London to see in 2018 for a spectacular fireworks display. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Revellers gather prior to the annual fireworks display of the New Year’s celebrations, in central London on December 31, 2017. AFP PHOTO AND Tolga Akmen
Mounted police officers patrol near Trafalgar Square prior to the New Year’s celebrations, in central London on December 31, 2017. AFP PHOTO / Tolga Akmen
Revellers arrive for the annual fireworks display of the New Year’s celebrations, in central London on December 31, 2017. AFP PHOTO AND Tolga Akmen
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 31: Scaffolding covers Big Ben while crowds queue to get into the waterside position to watch the fireworks show to ring in the new year on December 31, 2017 in London, England. Crowds are lining the banks of the River Thames in central London to see in 2018 with a spectacular fireworks display. After being silenced for renovation work, Big Ben’s famous bongs rang out over the Christmas period and will be ushering in at midnight the new year, falling silent once again on New Year’s Day at 1 pm, to continue ongoing crucial repairs of the Elizabeth Tower. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 01: Fireworks explode over Big Ben as thousands gather to ring in the near year on January 1, 2018 in London, England. Crowds lined the banks of the River Thames in central London to see in 2018 with a spectacular fireworks display. After being silenced for renovation work, Big Ben’s famous bongs rang out over the Christmas period and are ushering in at midnight the new year, falling silent once again on New Year’s Day at 1 pm, to continue ongoing crucial repairs of the Elizabeth Tower. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 01: Fireworks explode over Big Ben and the giant Ferris wheel of the London Eye at midnight as thousands gather to ring in the near year on January 1, 2018 in London, England. Crowds lined the banks of the River Thames in central London to see in 2018 with a spectacular fireworks display. After being silenced for renovation work, Big Ben’s famous bongs rang out over the Christmas period and are ushering in at midnight the new year, falling silent once again on New Year’s Day at 1 pm, to continue ongoing crucial repairs of the Elizabeth Tower. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A police boat patrols on the River Thames ahead of the annual fireworks display of the New Year’s celebrations, in central London on December 31, 2017. AFP PHOTO / Tolga Akmen
