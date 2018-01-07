Danes Consider Mandatory Curfew for Youths in Migrant Populated Ghettos

The populist Danish People’s Party (DF) has suggested the government consider a mandatory curfew for under 18s in migrant ghetto areas in order to prevent disorder and delinquency.

The DF has proposed that all children below the age of 18 living in the ghetto areas should be required to be off the streets no later than 8 pm every night. DF MP Martin Henriksen argued that children should not be allowed outside on their own in areas that were prone to criminality, both for their own safety and to make sure they do not get caught up in criminality themselves, Jylland Posten reports.

“Young people, for example, 10, 11 or 12 years old, should not run around in the late evening hours if they live in an area where there is crime and insecurity,” Henriksen said.

“It is important that they are at home with their family instead of being out with criminal elements that can affect them in a negative direction,” he added.

The suggestion comes after Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen announced last week that he would be looking at real measures to tackle the problems surrounding the migrant populated ghetto areas, like knocking down older apartment complexes and moving people to different areas.

Danish Prime Minister Warns of the Emergence of Muslim Parallel Societies, No-Go Zoneshttps://t.co/DNQLePmgXy — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 23, 2017

Rasmussen signalled last September that he wanted to tackle the issue of parallel societies and warned of the rise of potential No Go Zones in Denmark.

While Mr Henriksen said he believed it would be a good idea to get rid of the old concrete apartment blocks, he added that he did not believe it would solve the problem of the ghettos entirely.

A similar proposal to that of the DF was made this week by Austrian Vice Chancellor and leader of the populist Freedom Party Heinz-Christian Strache.

Mr Strache put forward the idea of a similar curfew to be directed toward asylum seekers to keep them off the streets during the night, and floated the possibility of relocating them to disused army barracks.

Migrant curfews have been attempted in Austria before. In 2016, the Mayor of the city of Wels, also a member of the Freedom Party, introduced a curfew after a series of sex attacks at a folk festival.