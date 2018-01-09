Daily Mail: David Cameron Thought Barack Obama Was ‘Narcissistic, Self-Absorbed’

Bemoaning the fact that Obama always considered himself the smartest man in the room and caused “real-world disasters”, Britain’s Daily Mail reports the remarks of the former Downing Street adviser:

David Cameron thought Barack Obama was one of the ‘most narcissistic, self-absorbed people’ he had ever dealt with, his former strategy guru has claimed.

While in office the two leaders had a cosy bromance and were pictured high-fiving and playing rounds of golf and ping pong together.

But Steve Hilton tore into Mr Obama for thinking he was ‘smarter’ than everyone else in the room.

And he claimed that his old boss Mr Cameron would get wound up by the ex President’s self absorption.