New United Nations Boss Unveils Plan to Promote Global Mass Migration

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has unveiled his plan to promote global mass migration in the left-liberal Guardian newspaper.

Guterres, a former Socialist Party prime minister in his native Portugal, took over the top job at the UN on January 1st, having previously served as the institution’s High Commissioner for Refugees.

His article, titled ‘Migration can benefit the world. This is how we at the UN plan to help’, makes the bold claim that mass migration “powers economic growth, reduces inequalities and connects diverse societies”, in order to promote the Global Compact for Migration.

“This will be the first overarching international agreement of its kind,” he boasted — but claimed it would not “place any binding obligations on states”, but rather serve as “an unprecedented opportunity for leaders to counter the pernicious myths surrounding migrants”.

These assurances have failed to convince the Donald Trump administration in the United States, with the White House rejected it as “simply not compatible with US sovereignty”, and President Trump summarising it as “no borders, everyone can come in!”

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government in the United Kingdom has not pulled out, however — apparently unconcerned by its implications.

With 244 million people on the move, migration is inevitable, necessary, and desirable: https://t.co/oJT8snspYt #ForMigration pic.twitter.com/F9JkWL7BGm — IOM – UN Migration (@UNmigration) June 12, 2017

Guterres said it was crucial to “recognise and reinforce the benefits of migration … Migrants make huge contributions to both their host countries and countries of origin.”

He made the contentious claim that migrants “take jobs” that local workers “cannot” fill, and asserted that this is a positive thing. He also attempted to spin the fact that migrants send huge sums of money straight out of their host countries and back to their countries of origin as a kind of supplement to foreign aid.

The new secretary general is not the first senior UN figure to extoll the supposed benefits of mass migration. The intergovernmental institution has promoted it as “inevitable, necessary, and desirable” through its #ForMigration campaign for some time.

Former UN Special Representative for Migration Peter Sutherland, a heavyweight globalist who was a key player on a host of other global bodies and multinational corporations as well, was one its most prominent mass migration advocates before he passed away earlier this month.

In 2012, he infamously remarked that the European Union — which he had previously served as a European Commissioner — should be doing its best to “undermine national homogeneity” and promote “multicultural states” through mass migration.

