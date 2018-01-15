Richard Branson: Virgin Trains to Sell Daily Mail Again, ‘Must Not be Seen as Censoring’

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Trains will once again sell the Daily Mail newspaper after complaints about its decision to stop offering passengers the popular tabloid.

Richard Branson said Monday he only learned of the decision not to sell the Daily Mail after it became a media issue last week.

He says the company “must not be seen to be censoring what our customers read and influencing their freedom of choice.”

The newspaper had accused Virgin Trains of censorship because it was no longer selling the title. Some legislators also criticized the decision and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called the ban “pompous.”

An internal Virgin Trains memo in November said the newspaper’s editorial position on some policy matters were not compatible with the Virgin brand.

It cited issues including immigration, LGBT rights and unemployment.