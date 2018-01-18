A Swedish police station was bombed Wednesday evening, only the latest of several attacks against such symbols of the Swedish state in recent years.

The apparent attack against Sweden’s police in the migrant ghetto neighbourhood of Rosengård in Sweden’s migrant crisis frontier city Malmö took place around nine o’clock Wednesday night. There were no injuries, but several cars belonging to police officers and the facade of the recently built police station were damaged.

Two police cars were reported to be outright destroyed, and the explosion was so loud it was heard several neighbourhoods over.

Surveillance footage of the station showed a man in the vicinity of the station shortly before the blast. Officers have made two arrests and are appealing for those with more information to come forward, reports Aftonbladet. Although several news outlets have reported the explosion was caused by a grenade, police have not confirmed the nature of the powerful blast.

The attacked station is the same one visited by Breitbart London shortly after it was opened in 2015, during the height of the migrant crisis. As Sweden’s border city with Europe, Malmö became the new home of hundreds of thousands of new arrivals as they flooded across the border from Denmark, having already come through Germany, Austria, Hungary, and the Balkans corridor.

Many of those who arrived in Sweden gravitated towards the already heavily migrant-populated suburbs of Sweden’s major cities, including the so-called no-go zone of Rosengård, in Malmö. The decision to build Rosengård’s new European Union funded, security fence-ringed, and bulletproof police station came after the previous building was riddled with bullets by unknown would-be killers.

Although the new station was lauded by the Swedish government at the time and was to be the launching point for a new surge of officers being deployed to the neighbourhood, a Breitbart London investigation into Sweden’s no-go zones found the station, and the surrounding neighbourhood, bereft of police. The surrounding streets were instead populated by drug dealers and migrants who gladly spoke of being in open war with rival migrant gangs from nearby tower-blocks.

Several police officials and senior politicians have spoken out after Wednesday’s attack, reports Sweden’s Expressen, with all issuing strongly-worded condemnations against the perpetrators of “serious crime”. No links were drawn between the impact of the migrant crisis on Sweden and the rise of grenade attacks in migrant populated areas, but speaking at a press conference Thursday morning, officers blamed a lack of educational achievement for the attack.

Breitbart London reported in November on the bombing of another Swedish police station, this time in Helsingborg where approximately one kilogramme of explosives demolished the front facade of the building. A police spokesman at the time said of the blast: “it may be a terrorist attack, it is a question of interpretation.”

Just weeks later, a man was arrested in Upsalla, Sweden, after throwing a grenade at a pair of police cars. Several cars were damaged, but there were no injuries.