French Leftists Complain Their Children Cannot Succeed in ‘Diverse’ Paris District Schools

Leftist parents living in the heavily-migrant populated 18th arrondissement of Paris are finding themselves conflicted, as they want “diversity” yet complain that the schools in their “diverse” district are failing.

For many years, leftist couples have moved from the expensive centre of Paris to the heavily-migrant populated district, and now that they have children they have found the “mixed” schools in the areas to be substandard.

Indeed, schools in the area have become known as “ghetto schools” and many French now attempt to move their children elsewhere, French newspaper Liberation reports.

The paper, which conducted an investigation into the issue, claims that leftist parents do not want to “sacrifice” their child to their beliefs and many parents are putting the success of their children above their multicultural ideals.

Julien Grenet, a teacher at the Paris School of Economics, said: “You cannot blame them for saying no. What is shocking is that some parents, very intellectually armed, are blind and deny segregation with false arguments.”

Rising unemployment has led to parents becoming increasingly obsessed with getting their children into preferred schools.

Grenet said that the segregation of schools along cultural and ethnic lines is unlikely to change. “We have reached such a gap between some schools, it is difficult to go back and reintroduce the mixture,” he said.

The northern Paris districts, of which the 18th arrondissement is a part, have become increasingly more migrant-populated over the last several years, leading to a radical shift in culture.

Paris Gets ‘No-Go-Zone’ Warning App https://t.co/VwBXlMxehB — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 29, 2017

Women who live in the area, in particular, have repeatedly complained of being sexually harassed by men from migrant backgrounds, to the point that some do not leave their homes.

In some areas, problems with crime and drugs have become so bad that drivers on the Paris Metro have decided not to stop at certain stations in the north of the city to protect the safety of their passengers.

Beyond the northern districts lie the notorious Paris suburbs known as the banlieues, which have been described on more than one occasion as no-go zones.

Riots and car burnings have become common in the banlieues during Bastille Day and New Year’s Eve, and they have also been a breeding ground for radical Islamic extremism for years.