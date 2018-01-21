Racism: Labour Party Charges White People Extra to Attend Corbyn Rally

The Labour Party is charging white people extra to attend a Jeremy Corbyn rally in Loughborough, Leicestershire, on February 17th.

Labour activists and supporters attending the rally will be charged £40 if they are white and £30 if they are non-white, reports the Mail on Sunday.

“The basic price of a conference pass is the same for all members but, at the request of our East Midlands Regional Board, the party will subsidise part of the cost of this year’s conference pass for BAME [Black and Minority Ethnic] members to encourage attendance and improve representation,” explained a Labour spokesman.

Of course, this really means that the basic price of a conference pass is not the same for all members, with white people being singled out to pay more than any other ethnic group.

“This is racism. In effect, Labour is levying a tax on the basis of the colour of a person’s skin. It shows their contempt for the white working class,” responded Andrew Bridgen, the Member of Parliament for North-West Leicestershire.

The Tory pointed out the “insanity” of charging a poor white Labour activist more for a ticket than Leicester East MP Keith Vaz, a rich ex-lawyer born in the Middle East.

“In Corbyn’s Orwellian parallel universe we are all equal, but some are more equal than others,” Bridgen added.

Corbyn's Shadow Education Secretary @AngelaRayner MP admits white working class are disadvantaged by focus on ethnic minorities and “women's agendas” – but blames their “culture” for their poor outcomes anyway? https://t.co/bgRrzG5VpW — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) January 5, 2018

The move comes shortly after Corbyn’s Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner conceded that statistics show that white working-class people, and white working-class boys in particular, are in many respects at the “bottom of the heap” in British society, with worse life outcomes than any other demographic.

“I think it’s because as we’ve tried to deal with some of the issues around race and women’s agendas, around tackling some of the discrimination that’s there, it has actually had a negative impact on the food chain [for] white working boys,” she admitted.

However, she appeared to row back shortly afterwards, declining to tackle to the so-called ‘positive action’ provisions in the Equality Act which allow white people to be excluded from internships and training opportunities, and instead pinned the blame for the situation on white “culture”.

WHITES NEED NOT APPLY: BBC Still Advertising Positions Which Exclude White People https://t.co/vbxm57cw94 — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) January 19, 2018

Citizens Advice suggests that “Someone providing goods, facilities or services must not … provide any of these things on less favourable terms or conditions because of your race”, suggesting the Labour Party’s decision to financially penalise white people in Loughborough may well be illegal.

Breitbart London has contacted Leicestershire Police to ask if they share this assessment, and if they intend to take action if so.

The force’s Contact Management Department said constables “have been made aware of this and we are looking into it”, and provided an incident number.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery